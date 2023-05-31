News and First Alert Weather App
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Kronenwetter

By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Kronenwetter Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the house on Creciente Dr just after 11:30 a.m. A Newschannel 7 videographer on the scene said crews were able to contain the fire fairly quickly. There appears to be significant damage to the roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

