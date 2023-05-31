Movies in the Park in Marshfield to begin on Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Movies in the Park will take place at numerous locations throughout Marshfield this summer with the first movie ‘Moana’ playing at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Columbia Park.

The free event is focused on a family-friendly experience for people of all ages. People who plan to attend are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Various movies of different genres will be shown throughout the summer.

It’s sponsored by Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union.

Click here to see where and what movies are being shown this summer.

