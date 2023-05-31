News and First Alert Weather App
Movies in the Park in Marshfield to begin on Friday

(Bowie Community Development Board)
By April Pupp
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Movies in the Park will take place at numerous locations throughout Marshfield this summer with the first movie ‘Moana’ playing at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at Columbia Park.

The free event is focused on a family-friendly experience for people of all ages. People who plan to attend are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Various movies of different genres will be shown throughout the summer.

It’s sponsored by Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union.

Click here to see where and what movies are being shown this summer.

