Kronenwetter FD hosts fire training for area departments on propane risks

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - We are just a few weeks from the official start of summer, but if you couldn’t tell by the smell of cooked food in the air, people have already been out grilling.

More grilling means more propane tanks are being used, and while propane fires are rare when they do happen, they can be deadly. The Kronenwetter Fire Department hosted a fire training event Tuesday to prepare for these fires.

Tuesday’s training began in the classroom. The main takeaway from the fire training was to be prepared for everything at all times.

“Any training opportunity we can get has a huge impact, the more knowledge the safer we become in being able to do our jobs,” said Theresa O’Brien, Kronenwetter Fire Chief.

Following the classroom portion, groups of firefighters went out for the hands-on training which included several propane-related scenarios including a grill, forklift, bulk tank, and propane tank.

“When there is an emergency, even though it is rare for a propane or natural gas emergency, it’s important that they know how to extinguish it and or identify the hazards, with minimal damage to property and firefighters and people,” added Luke Van Noie, fire training instructor.

Around 40 firefighters from Kronenwetter and five other area fire departments took part in the training.

At one point, flames were shooting 20 feet or more into the air.

“Once they arrive on scene, it’s important to identify where the tank is coming from and try to access the tank and do a 360-degree assessment of the situation to figure out a safe way to extinguish a fire while also shutting the gas off,” Van Noie continued.

He added that he hopes his two hours with the departments will mean added safety for years to come.

