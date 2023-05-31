News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Free water testing, possible $1,500 reimbursement for private well users in Portage Co.

Testing your private water well for bacteria
Testing your private water well for bacteria
By Sean White
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In April 2022, Portage County set aside $2.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects to improve access to and provide safe drinking water for Portage County residents and small businesses serving the County through the Portage County WATER Program.

The projects are specifically for testing to identify nitrate-nitrogen concentrations in wells and to provide treatment and remediation strategies for nitrate concentrations exceeding the drinking water standard.

The private residential well program is open to any Portage County resident that uses a potable private well for drinking water. This program is available to residents that own the property served by a private well and those who rent or lease property served by a private well with the written preapproval of the property owner. The first step to participate in the private residential well program is to register for a free water test here.

The funds are broken up into two separate programs. One program is designed to serve County residents who obtain their drinking water from a private residential well and the other is designed to serve drinking water sources that are categorized as transient non-community drinking water sources by the Wisconsin DNR.

The county will be working directly with transient, non-community drinking water sources that have been identified as having elevated nitrate concentrations.

If you do not feel comfortable registering online, you can contact Lindsay Benaszeski at 715-345-5771 or benaszeskil@co.portage.wi.us or Jen McNelly at 715-346-1334 or mcnellyj@co.portage.wi.us.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Stevens Point couple is concerned for their safety after finding racist graffiti and food...
Racist graffiti, dead fish, and odd circumstances put Stevens Point couple on edge, bringing awareness to racism’s impact
Pacelli celebrates after a solo home run by Hannah Trizinski against Almond-Bancroft.
Six softball squads among area winners in Tuesday sectional matchups
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
According to Finance Buzz CWA is the 19th most expensive regional airport.
Regional airport prices continue to soar as more flights are grounded

Latest News

Matthew Gesicki, 36
Bond set at $100K for Wausau man facing meth, fentanyl charges
Police lights generic
Sheriff’s Office: $120K worth of equipment stolen in Sacramento recently recovered in Lincoln County
Taylor Schabusiness is led out of the Brown County courtroom after a hearing
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
House fire in Kronenwetter
No one injured in Kronenwetter house fire