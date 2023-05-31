Free water testing, possible $1,500 reimbursement for private well users in Portage Co.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In April 2022, Portage County set aside $2.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects to improve access to and provide safe drinking water for Portage County residents and small businesses serving the County through the Portage County WATER Program.

The projects are specifically for testing to identify nitrate-nitrogen concentrations in wells and to provide treatment and remediation strategies for nitrate concentrations exceeding the drinking water standard.

The private residential well program is open to any Portage County resident that uses a potable private well for drinking water. This program is available to residents that own the property served by a private well and those who rent or lease property served by a private well with the written preapproval of the property owner. The first step to participate in the private residential well program is to register for a free water test here.

The funds are broken up into two separate programs. One program is designed to serve County residents who obtain their drinking water from a private residential well and the other is designed to serve drinking water sources that are categorized as transient non-community drinking water sources by the Wisconsin DNR.

The county will be working directly with transient, non-community drinking water sources that have been identified as having elevated nitrate concentrations.

If you do not feel comfortable registering online, you can contact Lindsay Benaszeski at 715-345-5771 or benaszeskil@co.portage.wi.us or Jen McNelly at 715-346-1334 or mcnellyj@co.portage.wi.us.

