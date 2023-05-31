First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues, increasing mugginess, spotty rain & storm chances
Heat and humidity on tap for the rest of the week. Pop up showers and storms possible during the afternoons, but not everyone will pick up rain.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dew points on the rise will add mugginess to the weather forecast for the rest of the week. High temperatures to make a run to 90° Wednesday, with afternoon readings likely remaining near or at 90° through the weekend. Chance for rain or thunderstorms to pop up briefly during the afternoon or evening hours Wednesday through Friday.
A degree or two warmer Wednesday with high temperatures likely warming to the 90s by the afternoon. Dew points will be higher than the days prior, rising towards the 60s starting Wednesday. This will add some mugginess to the air, making temperatures feel a few degrees warmer.
Expect mostly sunny skies for the day, but a brief stray shower or isolated thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon or evening hours. Though, most should remain dry.
Weather conditions will be a rinse and repeat through the end of the week. Afternoon temperature readings likely remaining near 90, approaching record-highs. The mugginess will also linger around through the weekend as well. This will allow for heat indices to feel like the low to mid-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the days ahead, and take frequent breaks indoors to cool off.
Rain chances over North Central Wisconsin remain in the forecast likely through Friday. Although, rain chances won’t be widespread and not everyone is going to pick up rain.
Expect showers and thunderstorms to be spotty at times during the aftermoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms that occur could produce brief downpours of rain, and possibly some hail. No severe storms expected.
