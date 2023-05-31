First Alert Weather: Summer heat continues, increasing mugginess, spotty rain & storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Dew points on the rise will add mugginess to the weather forecast for the rest of the week. High temperatures to make a run to 90° Wednesday, with afternoon readings likely remaining near or at 90° through the weekend. Chance for rain or thunderstorms to pop up briefly during the afternoon or evening hours Wednesday through Friday.

Near record highs this week with heat index values around the low to mid-90s (WSAW)

A degree or two warmer Wednesday with high temperatures likely warming to the 90s by the afternoon. Dew points will be higher than the days prior, rising towards the 60s starting Wednesday. This will add some mugginess to the air, making temperatures feel a few degrees warmer.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny for much of the day, with temperatures hot by the afternoon (WSAW)

Expect mostly sunny skies for the day, but a brief stray shower or isolated thunderstorm could pop up during the afternoon or evening hours. Though, most should remain dry.

A brief stray shower or isolated storm could pop up for a spot or two this afternoon (WSAW)

Weather conditions will be a rinse and repeat through the end of the week. Afternoon temperature readings likely remaining near 90, approaching record-highs. The mugginess will also linger around through the weekend as well. This will allow for heat indices to feel like the low to mid-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated throughout the days ahead, and take frequent breaks indoors to cool off.

Dew points rise to the 60s for the rest of the week, turning slighty muggy (WSAW)

Rain chances over North Central Wisconsin remain in the forecast likely through Friday. Although, rain chances won’t be widespread and not everyone is going to pick up rain.

Minimal rain chances on tap for the rest of the week. Rain that does fall won't produce much accumulation (WSAW)

Expect showers and thunderstorms to be spotty at times during the aftermoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms that occur could produce brief downpours of rain, and possibly some hail. No severe storms expected.

Isolated to scattered rain or thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon Thursday (WSAW)

Spotty rain or isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon (WSAW)

