Economic Development Committee to discuss new concert venue proposal

New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau
New concert venue proposed for downtown Wausau(VY Properties, LLC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee will discuss a new proposed concert venue during its meeting on June 6.

VY Properties, LLC co-owned by Wausau resident Joe Ellis and Anna Herman are proposing to build a new, modern format 3500-capacity concert venue in downtown Wausau near Athletic Park.

An exact address has not yet been released.

The owners are proposing a 58,000 square-foot facility that includes up to 10,000 square feet of commercial retail and rental space, a 7,000 square-foot lobby reception area, and a multi-level concert hall in a mostly standing room format with the exception of limited premium seating in the VIP balcony.

