Bond set for Wausau man facing charges for meth, fentanyl possession and distribution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County judge has set a $100,000 cash bond for Matthew Gesicki who is facing multiple felony charges including possession, manufacturing, and intent to distribute meth and fentanyl.

Gesicki, 36, made his court appearance on Wednesday via Zoom. According to court documents, Gesicki is charged with possessing approximately 50 grams of meth worth approximately $7,000 and 10 grams of fentanyl worth around $150,000 with the intention to distribute and sell.

He is also facing a charge for resisting or obstructing an officer.

Gesicki will make his next court appearance on June 7.

