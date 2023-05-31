42nd annual DairyFest begins Thursday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A kickoff to DairyFest event will begin Thursday afternoon at Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield.

DairyFest is the weekend after Memorial Day, It is a fun community celebration that honors the agriculture industry and local dairy farmers. In addition to the DairyBreakfast events include a parade, kids’ activities, a Picnic in the Park, and much more.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “To the Moo-n Back”!

Schedule of events:

Thursday, June 1

3-5:00 p.m /Kick-Off to Summer & Giveaways: Held at the Wenzel Family Plaza come for the ceremonial start of the water fountain and the Vandehey Waters giveaway and the Wisconsin Dells giveaway.

Friday, June 2

5:30-9:30am / Dairyfest Breakfast: Held at the Expo Building at the Central Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 513 E. 17th St., this traditional event welcomes nearly 2,000 people every year. This year’s menu includes a scrambled egg special, hot coffee, white or chocolate milk, and more. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a commemorative ceramic coffee mug. Carry-out orders are accepted but must be placed ahead of time.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. / Food Truck Friday and Picnic in the Park: Food trucks will be at Columbia Park, 201 W. Arnold St., until 5:00pm and a variety of food booths will be available throughout the evening. Join the fun in the Park including inflatables, petting zoo, coin & candy hunt, educational games by Richfield 4-H, Reis Martial Arts, Main Street Conservatory of Dance, and the Marshfield Civic Band. And don’t miss out on Movie in the Park at sundown!

7-9 p.m. / Hub City Concert Series Kick-Off: Join the fun at the Wenzel Family Plaza and enjoy food trucks and outdoor games. Live music starts at 7:00pm with NEWSKIES.

Saturday, June 3

Additional activities scheduled for Saturday include:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. / Fishing For Kids Hosted by the Lions Club at Wildwood Park & Zoo Upper Pond. Kids 12 and under; $1 fee

10 a.m.-3 p.m. / Pie Social at Upham Mansion, 212 W. 3rd St.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. / Center City Fun Day at Wenzel Family Plaza

11 a.m. / Dairyfest Parade

Food trucks / Friday & Saturday

Softball /Friday & Saturday at The Marshfield Fairgrounds

Disc golf tournaments / Registration starts from 7:00-8:30am at Braem Park

3 p.m.-11 p.m. / Nutz Deep Dairyfest Beer Garden at 809 S. Central Ave.

