Woodchucks blanked in season opener, fall 7-0 to Madison Mallards

Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks took a trip to the state’s capital to open their season against the Madison Mallards, only to get shut-out 7-0.

Wausau was only able to record two hits all game long, while Madison matched seven hits with seven runs. Ethan Pecko got the opening day nod for the Woodchucks, but took a loss after giving up two runs through four innings. Derek Salata took home the win for the Mallards with five shutout innings.

The Woodchucks will look for revenge against the Mallards tomorrow Athletic Park for the team’s home opener at 6:05 p.m.

