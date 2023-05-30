Woodchucks blanked in season opener, fall 7-0 to Madison Mallards

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks took a trip to the state’s capital to open their season against the Madison Mallards, only to get shut-out 7-0.

Wausau was only able to record two hits all game long, while Madison matched seven hits with seven runs. Ethan Pecko got the opening day nod for the Woodchucks, but took a loss after giving up two runs through four innings. Derek Salata took home the win for the Mallards with five shutout innings.

The Woodchucks will look for revenge against the Mallards tomorrow Athletic Park for the team’s home opener at 6:05 p.m.

