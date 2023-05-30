News and First Alert Weather App
Volunteers needed for dairy breakfast in Stratford

Dairy cows on farm
Dairy cows on farm(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Partnership for Progressive Agriculture’s June Dairy Breakfast needs volunteers for this year’s event. They are looking for help Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 3-hour shifts ranging from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteer opportunities involve setting up, cleaning up, parking, activities, food and more.

The event will take place Saturday, June 24 at Redetzkes’ No Joke Dairy located at 216601 Westcott Ave. in Stratford. It will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Click here to register to volunteer.

