News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
Highway 97 near Stratford now open following utility emergency
A row of Chevy Corvette's lined up at the Tomahawk Car Show.
Over 300 cars on display at the 29th Annual Tomahawk Car Show
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Many waterparks opened up for the outdoor summer season over Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Dells ready for summer season with new improvements

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison
William Shatner
William Shatner coming to Fox Cities PAC in October
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Key test ahead on federal debt deal that could prevent a disastrous default