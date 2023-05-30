Registration open for community Pinewood Derby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the summer Pinewood Derby open to area youth.

Kids interested in racing a derby car are encouraged to sign up. Stock cars that are pre-cut. Kids can select from various designs and then join one of three build nights. During the build night kids will decorate their car with supplies provided.

There will be a fee of $5 to participate in this event.

The deadline to register is June 8. Build dates are June 26, 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-7 p.m. at the UW Extension Office Marathon County

Boys and Girls Club for Club members can also build on June 27 from 2-3:30 p.m.

The derby is July 15 at the Boys and Girls Club in Wausau. Race time varies depending on age.

Please go to https://go.wisc.edu/derby to register for build date and time.

