Registration open for community Pinewood Derby

Registration is now open for the summer Pinewood Derby open to area youth.
Registration is now open for the summer Pinewood Derby open to area youth.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is now open for the summer Pinewood Derby open to area youth.

Kids interested in racing a derby car are encouraged to sign up. Stock cars that are pre-cut.  Kids can select from various designs and then join one of three build nights. During the build night kids will decorate their car with supplies provided.

There will be a fee of $5 to participate in this event.

The deadline to register is June 8. Build dates are June 26, 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 5:30-7 p.m. at the UW Extension Office Marathon County

Boys and Girls Club for Club members can also build on June 27 from 2-3:30 p.m.

The derby is July 15 at the Boys and Girls Club in Wausau. Race time varies depending on age.

Please go to https://go.wisc.edu/derby to register for build date and time.

