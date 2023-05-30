News and First Alert Weather App
Register now for annual Putts Fore Pets benefit in Marshfield

By Sean White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The sixth annual golf fundraiser for Marshfield Area Pet Shelter will take place on Friday, June 16 at Marshfield Country Club located at 11426 Wren Rd. in Marshfield.

Registration is $360 per four-person team and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, raffles, and prizes. Check-in is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. rain or shine.

“We always have a great time at this event. Many participants look forward to a round of golf with friends and coworkers while raising money to help animals”, said Karen Rau, MAPS executive director.

Funds raised at the event help support the day-to-day expenses of caring for approximately 650 animals a year at MAPS. Fundraisers and donations make up about 80% of the income needed to support the shelter’s $275,000 annual budget. MAPS does not receive any state or federal funding.

For more information and to register online, visit www.marshfieldpetshelter.org/events or use the QR code below.

2023 PFP Poster
2023 PFP Poster(Marshfield Area Pet Shelter)

