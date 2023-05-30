News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rafters pad runs late, but not enough to overcome Chinooks, losing 10-6 in season opener

(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Though they didn’t suffer a shutout like the Woodchucks, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell in their season opener 10-6 to the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Chinooks scored six unanswered runs throughout their first five innings before Ty Johnson brought in an RBI single for the Rafters in the bottom of the 5th. The Chinooks continued their scoring with an addition four runs through the 9th.

The Rafters put up five combined runs in the final two innings, narrowing the gap to four runs. On their final out in the 9th, the Rafters loaded the bases with a chance for Johnson to tie it up with a grand slam. But a grounder to the mound would end their chances for a comeback.

The Rafters will rematch with the Chinooks back at Witter Field tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
Highway 97 near Stratford now open following utility emergency
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin unhappy with resolution efforts from Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Town, and title companies
Air Quality Advisory for much of the area from Noon to 11 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
A row of Chevy Corvette's lined up at the Tomahawk Car Show.
Over 300 cars on display at the 29th Annual Tomahawk Car Show

Latest News

Kietlinski will be double-entered at the state track meet this week in the high jump and triple...
Hello, My Name Is: Emmitt Kietlinski
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchucks blanked in season opener, fall 7-0 to Madison Mallards
UWSP baseball eliminated by UW-La Crosse after wild double header for College World Series berth
All three runners will compete at the D1 National Championship June 7th-10th.
Roisin Willis, Brooke Jaworski, and Ashton Schwartzman qualify for National Championship after West Region prelims