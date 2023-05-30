Rafters pad runs late, but not enough to overcome Chinooks, losing 10-6 in season opener

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Though they didn’t suffer a shutout like the Woodchucks, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters fell in their season opener 10-6 to the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Chinooks scored six unanswered runs throughout their first five innings before Ty Johnson brought in an RBI single for the Rafters in the bottom of the 5th. The Chinooks continued their scoring with an addition four runs through the 9th.

The Rafters put up five combined runs in the final two innings, narrowing the gap to four runs. On their final out in the 9th, the Rafters loaded the bases with a chance for Johnson to tie it up with a grand slam. But a grounder to the mound would end their chances for a comeback.

The Rafters will rematch with the Chinooks back at Witter Field tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

