Neillsville, Lakeland Union, Newman boys golf, two other individuals qualify for state in boys golf

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Neillsville, Lakeland Union and Newman boys golf have qualified for state, while two other area individuals qualified on their own in Tuesday’s sectionals.

Lakeland Union returns to state for the second straight season, taking second as a team at the Marshfield sectional at Riveredge Golf Course. The team shot a combined score of 322, anchored by Matt Haggart’s 74 that was second at the meet. Jack Rubo also finished in the top ten with a score of 79.

In the individuals at Marshfield, Wausau East’s Cooper Bjerke finished with a 75 to finish in third overall at the meet. He qualifies for state for the first time. Rhinelander’s Samuel Schoppe finished with an 80 to advance to claim the last individual spot by one stroke.

In Division 3, Newman will return to state after winning the Crivitz sectional with a score of 337. The Cardinals were paced by Conner Krach, who tied for first at the sectional with a final score of 76, and Isaac Seidel, who finished tied for third with 78. This is the Cardinals’ second trip to state in program history, and first since 2021.

Neillsville will make their first trip to state since 1998 after winning the Cadott sectional with a score of 345. They were anchored by Tucker Johnson and Jonah Czarnicki, who each shot an 81 to finish in second place at the meet.

In Division 2, Mosinee’s Jeff Walters just missed out on a bid to state. Walters ended up one stroke shy with a 77 at the Wrightstown sectional.

