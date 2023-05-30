News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Many retirees experience mental health struggles

Helping retirees with Mental Health - 05.30.2023
By Chandler Ducker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of people are retiring every year in the United States, and mental health is an important factor to consider as retirees and their families face a new experience.

As of mid-2021, about 50% of the US population older than 55 is retired. According to the Pew Research Center that number has been growing by about 1 million people per year between 2008 and 2019, but in 2020 and 2021, that number grew to 3.8 million people per year. While many consider retirement an exciting milestone, a notable portion of the population encounters mental health struggles.

“We do know that isolation and loneliness, which are two different sorts of things, but very related, do put individuals at risk for cognitive impairment, so having a decrease in their cognition. That’s where it creates connections, stays involved, and is with the people you care about,” said Alicia Ellison, Nurse Practitioner at UW Health.

There are steps that partners, families, and friends can observe that might signal mental health struggles in their loved ones. These things include negative thoughts about retirement, isolating themselves from others, articulating a lack of purpose, or a rapid increase in drinking or drug use. People can always encourage a positive and realistic view of retirement. You can do this by thinking through a plan, engaging in physical activities, and participating in intellectual or creative pursuits.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
Highway 97 near Stratford now open following utility emergency
A row of Chevy Corvette's lined up at the Tomahawk Car Show.
Over 300 cars on display at the 29th Annual Tomahawk Car Show
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park
Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Many waterparks opened up for the outdoor summer season over Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Dells ready for summer season with new improvements

Latest News

Holi
Indian Society of Central Wisconsin to hold Holi celebration Saturday in Wausau
Highs staying in the 80s over the next several days, with some days approaching near records
First Alert Weather: Summery weather for the week, some pop-up showers & storms
Holi interview - 05.30.2023
Helping retirees with Mental Health - 05.30.2023