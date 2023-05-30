Many retirees experience mental health struggles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of people are retiring every year in the United States, and mental health is an important factor to consider as retirees and their families face a new experience.

As of mid-2021, about 50% of the US population older than 55 is retired. According to the Pew Research Center that number has been growing by about 1 million people per year between 2008 and 2019, but in 2020 and 2021, that number grew to 3.8 million people per year. While many consider retirement an exciting milestone, a notable portion of the population encounters mental health struggles.

“We do know that isolation and loneliness, which are two different sorts of things, but very related, do put individuals at risk for cognitive impairment, so having a decrease in their cognition. That’s where it creates connections, stays involved, and is with the people you care about,” said Alicia Ellison, Nurse Practitioner at UW Health.

There are steps that partners, families, and friends can observe that might signal mental health struggles in their loved ones. These things include negative thoughts about retirement, isolating themselves from others, articulating a lack of purpose, or a rapid increase in drinking or drug use. People can always encourage a positive and realistic view of retirement. You can do this by thinking through a plan, engaging in physical activities, and participating in intellectual or creative pursuits.

