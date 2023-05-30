Indian Society of Central Wisconsin to hold Holi celebration Saturday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday, June 3 in Wausau Indian Society of Central Wisconsin will hold a Holi celebration. Holi is the spring festival of colors.

Swati Biswas is one of the organizers.

She said Holi is a Hindu festival. Typically it’s held in March, but because of Wisconsin’s winter. It will be held here in June.

“It’s a festival where people play with colors. There is a lot of love and joy in the air. It’s a fun time, with good food, sweets, and colors. And we’ll have music dancing, and Indian food,” Biswas explained.

Biswas currently serves as the president of the Indian Society of Central Wisconsin. It’s a non-profit organization that started back in 2012. It is completely volunteer-run.

“We work to bring a couple of events to central Wisconsin, that showcase our Indian culture and fulfill our mission of bringing awareness of the South Asian Indian community to central Wisconsin,” she said.

Saturday’s festival will include authentic Indian food including Samosas, curried chickpeas (chhole), pav bhaaji, and Halwa for dessert.

Holi Festival of Colors will be held at Monk Botanical Gardens. It’s located at 1800 N 1st Ave. in Wausau. The festival is from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 10 years and under. The ticket price includes lunch.

