Fleet Farm stores across the Midwest host Taps Across America ceremonies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who’ve served and died for America.

For the third year... a partnership between Fleet Farm and Taps Across America is one way the service of veterans is continuing in Wausau.

Taps started out as a signal to turn out the lights, now its used to signal the end of a soldier’s life. John Pellegrino is Navy veteran who served in Vietnam from 1963 to 1965. this is the 2nd year of the honor guard participating in this event.

“A day that everyone gave their lives up so we can do what we can today, I’m a Vietnam era and I have 58,000 thousand brothers that didn’t come home so it means a lot to me”, says John Pellegrino, Honor Guard Commander.

Taps Across America was celebrated at 48 fleet farm stores across many parts of the Midwest.

We are approaching near 1.3 million veterans that have given their lives and service to the country over the years.

“Veterans honor veterans when we do the Memorial Day service for the veterans of the past they know that we are honoring them,” says Pellegrino.

More than two dozen people attended the Taps Across America ceremony at the Fleet Farm in Wausau.

“It’s just so wonderful to bring the community together to celebrate those who have given their life in service”, says Tracy Scheel, Certified Firearms Specialist, Fleet Farm

“I shake hands with every veteran we like each other, were brothers that’s one thing they will always be veteran will be veteran to a brother we watch each other,” says Pellegrino.

Scheel says they plan on having taps ceremonies for many more years to come.

