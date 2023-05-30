First Alert Weather: Summery weather for the week, some pop-up showers & storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer-like weather and temperatures from the holiday weekend continue over the next several days. Dew points start to rise mid-week, turning weather conditions slightly muggier. Additionally, rain and thunderstorm chances pop-up in the forecast starting Wednesday possibly lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Highs staying in the 80s over the next several days, with some days approaching near records (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies to mix with some haze, Tuesday. Sunshine will help heat surface temperatures towards the mid-80s, with some spots that could warm towards the upper 80s. North Central Wisconsin will remain dry for the day. Those in Western Wisconsin will see some showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday. Highs mid to upper 80s (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms over Western Wisconsin Tuesday evening (WSAW)

Temperatures to remain near the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the work week, with a few days possibly making a run towards the 90s and near-record highs. Dew points increase starting Wednesday, turning weather conditions slightly muggy. Slightly muggy conditions could hang around through the upcoming weekend.

Increasing dew points this week turning weather conditions slightly muggy (WSAW)

Rain chances over North Central Wisconsin turn up in the forecast Wednesday through Friday, with some chances that could continue over the weekend. Although, rain chances this week won’t be widespread.

Rain chances popping up in the forecast starting Wednesday (WSAW)

Expect showers and thunderstorms to be spotty across North Central Wisconsin at times during the aftermoon and evening hours. The main issue is any wet weather will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone is going to pick up rain. Thunderstorms that occur later this week could produce brief downpours of rain, and possibly some hail. However, severe storms not expected.

Rain stray or isolated could pop up for some Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Spotty showers and thunderstorms to pop up Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

