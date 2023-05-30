News and First Alert Weather App
DOT warns the risk of pavement buckling rises with temperatures

An image of a pavement that has buckled posted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, on...
An image of a pavement that has buckled posted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.(WisDOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution on the roads due to the risk of pavement buckling.

Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. That can cause slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

The DOT is reminding drivers to watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

