DNR: No public safety concerns after train derails near Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin & Southern Railroad is working on a cleanup plan after three train cars derailed in Devil’s Lake State Park over the weekend.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Supervisor Sean Neverman said the train derailed around 8 p.m. Sunday, just south of S. Lake Road, within park boundaries. DNR conservation wardens worked with railroad staff to examine the derailment, make sure S. Lake Road was open for vehicles to drive on, and determine there were no safety concerns for the public. Neverman noted there are no concerns for the public currently.

The railroad company is assessing the derailment and reported two of the cars rolled over. Officials said the cars spilled “coke,” which is a product made from coal and used in the manufacturing process.

The park is open, and Neverman said the public is not allowed to walk on or near the area of the derailment. People should stay off all railroad tracks in Devil’s Lake State Park.

Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department. (Jeff Vogtschaller)

The statement did not indicate a cause for the derailment.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.