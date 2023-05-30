DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is inviting people to head outdoors for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend on June 3-4.

State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wis. residents and non-residents, according to a media release from the DNR.

The media release states, “With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, the DNR invites Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area, or to try a new activity during Free Fun Weekend. This is the perfect time to get outdoors and find your adventure in Wisconsin.”

“Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the DNR property crews to welcome summer visitors back,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management. “If you’ve never visited a state park, forest, trail or recreation area, this is the perfect weekend to find your outdoor adventure.”

