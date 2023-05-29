News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin unhappy with resolution efforts from Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Town, and title companies
Air Quality Advisory for much of the area from Noon to 11 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
The Eagles outscored the Pointers 36-34 in both games.
UWSP baseball eliminated by UW-La Crosse after wild double header for College World Series berth
An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

Latest News

FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Commemorating Memorial Day interview - 05.29.2023
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship...
Swing into summer at SentryWorld Golf Course