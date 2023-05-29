News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin senator pushes for increased funds for farmer mental health resources

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing for bipartisan legislation to increase funding for...
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing for bipartisan legislation to increase funding for rural mental health resources.
By Colton Molesky
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is pushing for bipartisan legislation to increase funding for rural mental health resources.

The Farmers First Act of 2023 would reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network funding, boosting it from $10 million to $15 million for the next five years. Those funds would be distributed to organizations across the country.

“I think as farmers and part of our farming culture is, we really feel like we should take care of everybody,” said Karen Endres, a farmer and part of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. “They don’t have access to as many resources, and it is really critical that we educate and bring these tools out to them.”

Endres, the farmer wellness program coordinator for the state’s agriculture department, says getting the at-risk community, that is farmers and ranchers, more help is exposure to more tools and resources. According to the National Rural Health Association, the suicide rate for farmers is three and a half times higher than for the general public. A study from the association found 61% of farmers and ranchers reported stress and mental health challenges in 2021.

“It’s really important as they are out more isolated in those parts of the state that we really educate them and try to help them understand why mental health is important what it is and provide them with resources and links so that they can get help if they need it,” said Endres.

She says the funding the bill plans to increase to FRSAN helps fund Wisconsin organizations like the Farmer Wellness Program. This offers resources like the Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline, counseling vouchers, and tele-counseling. Endres says reaching them where they are is especially key because of the remote locations of many farmers, making tele-counseling a critical tool.

“Making mental health a regular conversation is so important. We need to break down that stigma; just because you need to talk to somebody about your mental health doesn’t mean you have a mental illness,” said Endres.

Resources can be found on the organization’s website, and the number for the helpline is 1-888-901-2558.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
Downed powerlines close Highway 97 in both directions near Stratford
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin unhappy with resolution efforts from Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Town, and title companies
Air Quality Advisory for much of the area from Noon to 11 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
The Eagles outscored the Pointers 36-34 in both games.
UWSP baseball eliminated by UW-La Crosse after wild double header for College World Series berth

Latest News

Peregrine falcon chicks at Weston Power Plant on May 29, 2023
First peregrine falcon chicks hatch at Weston Power Plant
Honoring our fallen military members on Memorial Day
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship...
Swing into summer at SentryWorld Golf Course
Golf professionals at Sentry World available to help you cut strokes off your game