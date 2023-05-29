Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.

No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.

This story is still developing.

Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department. (Jeff Vogtschaller)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.