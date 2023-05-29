News and First Alert Weather App
Train cars derail near Devil’s Lake State Park

Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil's Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.

The police department stated they received a call about the derailment at about 8 p.m. tonight and the roads were cleared soon after.

No injuries were reported and officials did not indicate a reason for the derailment.

This story is still developing.

Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening,...
Several train cars overturned in Baraboo near the Devil’s Lake State Park Sunday evening, according to the Baraboo Police Department.(Jeff Vogtschaller)

