Swing into summer at SentryWorld Golf Course

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) – SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship June 27-July 2 and their putting on the final touches now to make sure everything is ready to go. Right now, the grandstands and the merchandise building are in the process of going up and phones have been ringing off the hook.

“Everybody’s calling the pro shop and wondering where they can get tickets, and there’s definitely a lot of excitement around [the championship],” LPGA Professional Katie Kreuser said.

It’s expected more than 50,000 people will attend and more than 2,000 volunteers have signed up to help run the USGA championship. This is the second time the U.S. Senior Open has been held in Wisconsin and the first since 2007. The event is expected to have a nearly $20M economic impact on central Wisconsin.

For ticket information to the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship, click on this link.

Golf Lessons

The warm weather has finally arrived and that means it’s golf season. If you’re struggling to get a handle on your game, look no further than SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point.

The course offers a variety of opportunities for golf lessons to bring your game to the next level. SentryWorld has a team of golf professionals to offer instruction for players at any level.

Kreuser said a common issue she sees in new and intermediate golfers is a loss of posture. She said it’s best to have an athletic stance with flexibility in your legs and hips while holding your posture in a swing.

“That’s usually the reason that we’ve got a lot of thin shots or just really poor contact, because [they’re] standing up out of the shot and losing that posture,” Kreuser said.

Kreuser said SentryWorld has a massive practice facility and even a short game area to supplement every aspect golfers are looking to improve. SentryWorld also has a golf simulator and an indoor range for when the weather is poor.

If you’re interested in signing up for golf lessons, click on this link.

