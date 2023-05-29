Rising Star Art Mill Show has been preserving art and history for decades

NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rising Star Art Mill Show has been going on since the 1980′s. The event allows artists all over North Central Wisconsin to display old and new creations. Some artists have been selling their pieces at the art show for years, while for others this is their first time showing their work. All of the proceeds from the booth rentals, food and drink sales, and donations help fund the Rising Star Mill.

The Rising Star Mill Art Show is a community event that introduces people to homegrown art you can’t find in bigger cities.

“It’s something that people really look forward to every year and because it’s in this historic setting in this little, tiny village in Portage County I think it adds a special unique appeal that’s different than just having it at a convention center or something like that,” said John Harry, the Portage County Historical Society Executive Director.

Not only can people buy art, but they can also enjoy looking at nature’s art at the event venue.

“There’s a beautiful patio out back and the Tomorrow River runs right behind this building and it’s like a great place to sit, relax and talk to people, so it’s not so much about getting in and getting out, it’s about having an experience while you are here,” said Harry.

The scenery is an important factor this art show offers, but so are the artists. With a new art show coordinator who is also an artist herself, she knows what these artists need.

“I have this theory that I think artists should run art shows because essentially we are part of the art, so I feel confident in what I am doing here because artists essentially need more than just a booth space. It’s everything from maybe we need electricity,” said Ashley Megal, the coordinator for the Rising Star Mill Art Show.

Megal said the Rising Star Mill Art Show is in a transitional period where there will be newer and more modern pieces in future years.

