Restlawn Memorial Park holding Memorial Day program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at Restlawn Memorial want people to take time to remember the reason for Memorial Day. We know it as Memorial Day, but it has another unique name that started long ago.

“Memorial Day is commonly known as Decoration Day, it started in the Civil War era to make sure that the graves were heavily decorated. So that continues most obviously, with flags,” said Heather Carlson, Office Manager at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Although memories are remembered by flags, it’s more than that.

“Traditionally, Memorial Day is to remember everybody who lost their lives in service. And we feel it’s very important to keep that tradition alive,” said Carlson.

Monday will see remembrances and new inductees into the Ave of Flags program-- the big flags you see around the cemetery are part of the Ave of Flags program. It allows a family member of a deceased veteran to dedicate a flag and a pole in their honor. There are also special markers on graves for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“You’re going to see our bronze markers; those are actually issued by the government. If you served any tour of duty, and you were at least honorably discharged, you’re entitled to one of those markers,” said Carlson.

If you cannot make it to the event, there are other ways to participate.

“There is a national moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. So, if you’re out, you know boating, grilling, barbecuing, whatever it may be, you could just take a moment of silence with the nation at 3 p.m.,” she said.

There are even events happening after the program.

“The public is welcome to come out to our park, enjoy the scenery, and come up to the mausoleum. But the American Legion also invites everyone to go to the Tribute Bunkers restaurant for free lunch afterward,” said Carlson.

No matter the weather you are still encouraged to attend.

The weather should be nice. That’s always a good indicator of how many people we get out here. Even if the weather is poor, we’re going to have anywhere between 200-300 people out here honoring our veterans,” said Heather.

The program will begin at 11 am. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Rest Lawn Memorial Park is at 235962 N Troy St. in Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.