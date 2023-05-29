Over 300 cars on display at the 29th Annual Tomahawk Car Show

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - For 29 years, the Tomahawk Main Street Memories Car Show has been a staple in the city. On Sunday there was no shortage of sweet rides to capture car lovers’ eyes.

“I have a 1929 Dodge, it’s a Dodge Sport Coupe they call it,” said Loren Barske, Antigo. “According to the Dodge Club, there was approximately six of these built. I built it to drive, I never could’ve believed it could’ve turned out this well.”

Three-hundred cars were registered in this year’s show. Over 50 trophies were handed out to contestants, including one from the mayor himself.

“I can do whatever I want, there’s no category, it’s my choice,” said Tomahawk Mayor Steven Taskay. “So I like stuff that’s a little sweaty, so if I see some of the vehicles which are plenty out here, lot of times that’ll get my consideration.”

About 9,000 people were in attendance at the car show. The event created a positive impact back on the city.

“This always brings a lot of people into the city of Tomahawk, so it helps our local businesses,” said Mayor Taskay. “The weather’s cooperating, so this is great.”

Regardless of who’s behind the wheel, the event strives to provide a fun community event and shows what Tomahawk is all about.

“Love going to car shows like this one here in Tomahawk,” said Barske. “Tomahawk puts on a great car show, I mean, there are well over 300 cars here, it is amazing, really. And the people up here, I don’t know where they all come from, but there’s a lot of them.”

“I just want them to come down here, enjoy their time here in Tomahawk,” said Jennifer Turkiewicz, the executive director, of Tomahawk Main Street. “Come out as a family, enjoy themselves, everybody is welcomed down here. There’s so much to see, so much to do, and I just people to be able to spend the day and have fun.”

Beyond all the unique cars on display, there were bouncy houses, games, petting zoos, and much more for all to enjoy.

