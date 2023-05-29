Merrill honors 2 fallen servicemen with honorary street signs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Monday, two streets in Merrill were dedicated to veterans who lost their lives in service.

The Historic Preservation Committee organized the events with the goal of helping the families of Army Pfc. Grant Dampier and Army Sgt. Ryan Jopek knows how much the community appreciates their sacrifice.

The first honorary sign is at the corner of N Prospect and Merrill Street to honor of Sgt. Grant Dampier. Dampier died during Operation Iraqi Freedom on May 15, 2006.

His daughters, Kylee, Alexis and Starr say they are grateful people can see a part of their dad now.

“It’s really nice to have Merrill recognize fallen soldiers. Especially our dad because we did live on this street. I don’t remember. My two sisters do because they were still a little bit older and I do know a lot of the memories and stories that they have were at this house up here,” the girls shared.

They choose to remember him the way he was at home in Merrill but also know being a service member is an important legacy.

“I would want people to know that he actually cared about his family and that’s why he had enlisted in the first place and that’s why he wanted to do this. And that he did end up paying the price.”

A second sign was unveiled at the corner of E Main Street and Sales Street to honor Sgt. Ryan Jopek. He was in the Wisconsin National Guard. He also died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom on Aug. 1, 2006.

His father, Brian says his son is his hero.

“He volunteered for that mission that he went on that he was killed on. He volunteered to go, didn’t have to, so to me Memorial Day has always been something special,” he said.

His mother, Tracy said her son is one of the many who deserve a street named after them. In Lincoln County, there are hundreds who are listed as missing in action.

“It’s important that when we do these kinds of things that we recognize if we start here we need to recognize Vietnam and Korea as well,” said Tracy Jopek.

A third sign honoring Lt. Robert Russell, who is the only missing in-action serviceman from the City of Merrill from World War II, will be unveiled in November when his family is able to attend.

