News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Green Co. CSA farm uses solar, geothermal greenhouse to provide produce for locals

A community supported agriculture (CSA) farm in Green County is taking every step possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN Wis. (WMTV) - A community supported agriculture (CSA) farm in Green County is taking every step possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bethanee and Travis Wright grow everything from kiwi, to guava, to dragon fruit at their Green County farm, Winterfell Acres. The Wrights credit their geothermal solar greenhouse for the fresh, sustainably grown produce.

“Underneath us there’s about 4,000 feet of piping and so we’re having the hot air getting pulled through the piping and it’s getting cooled underneath in the soil,” Bethanee said about the geothermal system. “It’s like being able to grow in a zone 9 space and actually we’re in zone 5, outside, so the geothermal really makes a huge difference for that. And we’re not using any fossil fuels beyond just the electricity for the fans.”

Travis said they are committed to running their farm as sustainably as possible.

“Local food is a huge part of that. We’ve used so much energy moving that food around by the time it gets on your plate, and that’s why local food is so important because we grow it here, and then people come and pick it up and that cuts out a lot of the climate emissions that we have related to food. And it tastes better and it’s more nutrient dense.”

Winterfell Acres is being recognized by 350 Wisconsin, a climate activism organization that is highlighting regenerative farms across the state.

“Well, currently agriculture in the United States accounts for about 20 percent of the carbon emissions. Which is a large part. I mean it’s you know electrical generation and transportation probably are the two that exceed it,” climate activist with 350 Wisconsin Harry Bennett said.

Bennett added there are many models, including the CSA model, that can help mitigate the changing climate.

“You need to know your farmer, your local farmer, and use the production. Because that’s the best, the food that is produced closest to the eaters is the least climate impact food and that brings me to another point that is we need more farmers,” he said.

Not only is the CSA model good for the environment, the Wrights boast it’s good for the taste buds too.

“We’re really spoiled when it comes to that, but we get to share that with our CSA members and that’s one of the joys of being a part of a farm,” Bethanee said. “And that’s what I hear a lot of feedback from CSA members is like, ‘Wow, the flavor. Wow the quality. This lettuce mix has lasted two weeks in my fridge and it’s still good.’ That’s because we’re harvesting it the day before and putting a lot of love into it.”

For more information on Winterfell Acres, visit https://winterfellacres.com/.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
Highway 97 near Stratford no open following utility emergency
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin unhappy with resolution efforts from Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Town, and title companies
Air Quality Advisory for much of the area from Noon to 11 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
A row of Chevy Corvette's lined up at the Tomahawk Car Show.
Over 300 cars on display at the 29th Annual Tomahawk Car Show

Latest News

Hundreds honor fallen service members at annual Memorial Day ceremony
A flag in Merrill.
Merrill honors 2 fallen servicemen with honorary street signs
Streets in Merrill named in honor of fallen service members
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm Memorial Day