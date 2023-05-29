First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm Memorial Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of the same weather conditions continue for Memorial Day. If traveling, make sure to have the sunglasses handy. High temperatures and dew points will be on the rise later in the week, with chances for rain appearing in the forecast by mid to end of the week.

Highs in the low to mid-80s Monday with sun and clouds (WSAW)

Clouds to mix with sunshine throughout Memorial Day. Comfortable temperatures and not humid at all, with highs in the low 80s. Elevated fire risk continues Monday due to the dry conditions and low humidity values. Additionally, an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Monday from Noon to 11 PM for portions of North Central Wisconsin.

An air quaility advisory in effect through Monday night (WSAW)

Due to the stagnant, dry, and warm weather pattern over the past few days, this advisory indicates unhealthy air quaility for some. This include those with breathing and other health related issues, children, older adults, those working outdoors limit their time outside.

Air quaility effected Monday and unhealthy for some (WSAW)

Warmer on Tuesday with hazy sky conditions. Highs in the mid 80s. Expect weather to remain dry over North Central Wisconsin, but some spotty rain showers for Western Wisconsin. High temperatures will warm mid-week, with highs possibly making a run towards the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dew points and humidity values will be increase starting mid-week, so weather conditions will likely feel muggier than days prior.

Dew points increasing later in the weekend, becoming muggier (WSAW)

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday, with a chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. The main issue is any wet weather will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone is going to pick up rain. Partly cloudy next weekend and rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A chance of showers and storms on Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Scattered showers & storms possible Friday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.