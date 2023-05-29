First Alert Weather: Sunny & warm Memorial Day
Air Quality Advisory in effect Monday afternoon. Elevated fire weather conditions will linger Monday & Tuesday. Mugginess & rain chances increase for mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of the same weather conditions continue for Memorial Day. If traveling, make sure to have the sunglasses handy. High temperatures and dew points will be on the rise later in the week, with chances for rain appearing in the forecast by mid to end of the week.
Clouds to mix with sunshine throughout Memorial Day. Comfortable temperatures and not humid at all, with highs in the low 80s. Elevated fire risk continues Monday due to the dry conditions and low humidity values. Additionally, an Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Monday from Noon to 11 PM for portions of North Central Wisconsin.
Due to the stagnant, dry, and warm weather pattern over the past few days, this advisory indicates unhealthy air quaility for some. This include those with breathing and other health related issues, children, older adults, those working outdoors limit their time outside.
Warmer on Tuesday with hazy sky conditions. Highs in the mid 80s. Expect weather to remain dry over North Central Wisconsin, but some spotty rain showers for Western Wisconsin. High temperatures will warm mid-week, with highs possibly making a run towards the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dew points and humidity values will be increase starting mid-week, so weather conditions will likely feel muggier than days prior.
Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday, with a chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. The main issue is any wet weather will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone is going to pick up rain. Partly cloudy next weekend and rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
