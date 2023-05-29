News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday

Continued dry and warm for the week ahead. Fire risk and poor air quality concerns on Memorial Day.
A fair amount of sun and continued warm to wrap up the holiday weekend on Monday. Fire danger will be high to very high this week. Could hit 90° mid-week.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with clouds for the remainder of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Comfortable temperatures and not humid at all. That leads to the ongoing elevated fire risk with dry conditions and low humidity values. Temperatures will be rising toward mid-week with highs well into the 80s, perhaps evening around 90° in parts of Central Wisconsin. Rain is needed and the best shots of scattered showers or storms will be later this week into perhaps the upcoming weekend.

Mostly clear and a bit cool overnight into Monday morning.
Mostly clear and a bit cool overnight into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Mostly clear and cool tonight. Lows range from the low 40s in the cold temperature spots to the mid 40s to around 50 in the majority of the region.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Monday from Noon to 11 PM for much of the area. Not included are Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. This advisory issued by the Wisconsin DNR is for elevated ozone levels. Due to the stagnant, dry, and warm weather pattern over the past few days, this advisory is in the orange category for people sensitive to air pollution. This include those with breathing and other health related issues, children, older adults, those working outdoors limit their time outside.

An Air Quality Advisory from Noon to 11 PM Monday for much of the area.
An Air Quality Advisory from Noon to 11 PM Monday for much of the area.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy and pleasant on Memorial Day with highs in the low 80s. The elevated fire danger will continue across the region.

Pleasant weather continues to wrap up the holiday weekend.
Pleasant weather continues to wrap up the holiday weekend.(WSAW)
The UV Index on Monday will be high, with a sunburn time of a half hour.
The UV Index on Monday will be high, with a sunburn time of a half hour.(WSAW)

Warmer on Tuesday with a mix of sun and some clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week with more sun than clouds. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Dry conditions through mid-week and getting warmer.
Dry conditions through mid-week and getting warmer.(WSAW)

The remainder of the week features chances of showers and storms from Thursday and Friday. The main issue is any wet weather will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone is going to pick rainfall. So, the bottom line is if you are aiming to keep the plants green, have the watering can or garden hose ready to go. Highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy next weekend and rather warm with highs in the mid 80s.

A chance of showers and storms on Thursday afternoon.
A chance of showers and storms on Thursday afternoon.(WSAW)
Scattered showers & storms possible Friday.
Scattered showers & storms possible Friday.(WSAW)
Rather warm in the week ahead with highs in the 80s, perhaps near 90° in some places.
Rather warm in the week ahead with highs in the 80s, perhaps near 90° in some places.(WSAW)

