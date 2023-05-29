Downed powerlines close WIS 97 in both directions near Stratford

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - WIS Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Trailview Street and Reflection Street near Stratford because of downed powerlines.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. They anticipate it taking more than two hours to clear the scene.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene.

