Downed powerlines close WIS 97 in both directions near Stratford
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - WIS Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Trailview Street and Reflection Street near Stratford because of downed powerlines.
According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. They anticipate it taking more than two hours to clear the scene.
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene.
