Downed powerlines close WIS 97 in both directions near Stratford

The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical...
The westbound lanes of U.S. 84 East in Jones County have been closed by fatal "critical incident."(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - WIS Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Trailview Street and Reflection Street near Stratford because of downed powerlines.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. They anticipate it taking more than two hours to clear the scene.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is handling the scene.

