Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. Biden will participate in the traditional ceremony on Monday before delivering an address.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of the 155th National Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also will attend.

The ceremony will be followed shortly thereafter by the president’s Memorial Day address at Memorial Amphitheater.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also deliver remarks.

The first official “Decoration Day,” was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, in the shadow of the Civil War. Tens of thousands of that war’s dead were interred at the cemetery, which had been created in 1864.

The holiday became officially known as Memorial Day in 1971.

