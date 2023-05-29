News and First Alert Weather App
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

