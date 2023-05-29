News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3 shot at casino in Washington state

The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night. (Source: KOMO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) -  King County Sheriff’s deputies said a suspect went inside the Roxbury Lanes casino and began to shoot.

Two men and a woman were hit.

Police haven’t arrested a suspect, nor have they released a suspect’s description, KOMO reported.

Breana Lewis, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots and saw a large police presence.

Memorial Day weekend was marked by tragedy instead of celebration for many. (CNN, KOAT, JESS RAEL, NEW MEXICO DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, KOMO, WBAL, WJLA, WXIA)

“They had like eight cops on my street,” she said. “There were about 10 over here, like cop cars, and it was just a huge response. Medics were flying up and down this area.”

Lewis has been living in this area for years and said unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon, especially at night.

“I’ve just been walking my dog like normally every night, and every time I walk her there seems to be arguments in the parking lot. I’ve never heard of a shooting until last night, but yeah, there’s always problems here,” she said.

“If I would have known that I wouldn’t have come here this morning,” said Anthony Lindsey, a Roxbury Lanes customer.

This was the reaction of a lot of people hoping to go to the casino and bowling alley Sunday morning after a “closed until further notice” sign was posted in front.

Lindsey, who said he comes here weekly, said he’s always cautious and likes to come in the morning for a reason.

“I like to do what I got to do and then get out of here just in case something else goes down like that, though, because I don’t want to be in the middle of nothing,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOMO via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin
Gov. Evers, Sen. Baldwin unhappy with resolution efforts from Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Town, and title companies
Air Quality Advisory for much of the area from Noon to 11 PM Monday.
First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory & elevated fire danger on Monday
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
The Eagles outscored the Pointers 36-34 in both games.
UWSP baseball eliminated by UW-La Crosse after wild double header for College World Series berth
An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

Latest News

FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Commemorating Memorial Day interview - 05.29.2023
SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point is hosting the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship...
Swing into summer at SentryWorld Golf Course