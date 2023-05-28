Wausau celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with annual parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau held its annual Memorial Day Parade on Saturday. The parade started on Stewart Street and ended with a ceremony at Opportunity Inc.

Memorial Day Weekend is a time to get out on the water and spend time with family. Army Captain Phillip Southworth said he serves so people can do just that.

“We fight to preserve the opportunity for all of us to go out and spend time with our families in an environment that is free from strife, free from conflict where they can just go out and have fun,” said Army Captain Phillip Southworth.

Family is a big part of Memorial Day Weekend, and the wreaths are a symbol. John Pellegrino has been a part of these ceremonies for years and the meaning has never changed.

“The veterans we lost at sea, the veteran that didn’t come home, we pray at the property to remember them, and again remembering the guys and women that didn’t come,” said Pellegrino.

John Pellegrino says Memorial Day is personal. We all have someone who we can thank.

“Your father, your dad, your uncle. They went off to make this county free, it’s a family thing. It’s how we all grew up. You know, my dad was in the Army and I’m in the Navy, you know? Family is what makes this country grow,” said Pellegrino.

The other speakers at the event include Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and prayer from Father Tom Linder of the St. Anne Catholic Parish.

