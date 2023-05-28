Roisin Willis, Brooke Jaworski, and Ashton Schwartzman qualify for National Championship after West Region prelims

SACRAMENTO, CA (WSAW) - SPASH grad Rosin Willis, Wausau West grad Brook Jaworski, and Wild Rose grad Ashton Schwartzman continue to make their hometowns proud by qualifying for the NCAA National Championship.

All three runners competed at the West Region Preliminary Championships at Sacramento State. Stanford’s Willis and Texas’ Jaworski competed in the 800-meter quarterfinals. Willis took home the crown in her race, finishing first with a time of 2:02:51, while Jaworski finished her race in second with a time of 2:03:57. Texas A&M’s Schwartzman took part of a second-place finishing 4x400 race, finishing with a time of 46.61.

The D1 National Championship will take place Wednesday, June 7th-Saturday, June 10th in Austin, Texas.

