First Alert Weather: Continued bright & dry, heating up in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be mixed with clouds for the remainder of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Comfortable temperatures and not humid at all. That leads to the ongoing elevated fire risk with dry conditions and low humidity values. Temperatures will be rising toward mid-week with highs well into the 80s, perhaps evening around 90° in parts of Central Wisconsin. Rain is needed and the best shots of scattered showers or storms will be later this week into perhaps the upcoming weekend.

Sun mixed with a few clouds and comfortable temps on Sunday. (WSAW)

Fantastic weather continues for the Memorial Day weekend in North Central Wisconsin. Sunglasses will be needed once again for Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s to around 80.

Mostly clear and cool tonight. Lows range from the low 40s in the cold temperature spots to the mid 40s to around 50 in the majority of the region. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Memorial Day with highs in the low 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine and pleasant for Memorial Day. (WSAW)

Warmer on Tuesday with a mix of sun and some clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week with more sun than clouds. There is a chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

Dry conditions through mid-week and getting warmer. (WSAW)

The remainder of the week features chances of showers and storms from Thursday into the upcoming weekend. The main issue is any wet weather will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone is going to pick rainfall. So, the bottom line is if you are aiming to keep the plants green, have the watering can or garden hose ready to go. Highs Thursday and Friday in the mid 80s, low 80s Saturday and next Sunday. One silver lining for the time being is that the risk of severe storms is expected to be low for the last half of the week.

Highs will be running above average this week, rising well into the 80s at times. (WSAW)

