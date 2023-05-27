Wisconsin Rapids veteran continues to serve as part of the VFW

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is home to Buckley Baldwin VFW Post #2534. One very recognizable face is retired Army Staff Sergeant Shawn Plante, the senior vice commander at the VFW Post.

“I’ve got a long family history of military service. My grandfather served during World War II, so that sense of patriotism and national service kind of followed through the family,” said Plante.

Plante always knew he wanted to be of service to the community and, “To help foster patriotism within the community.”

When he graduated high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 1998. He then transferred to active duty all the way through 2012, serving overseas three times.

“There’s a lot of leadership and development in the Army.” Plante said when his military career ended, he wanted to give back to the community that raised him. For six years he’s been part of the VFW organization. Two of them as the post commander and another two as the honor guard commander.

“Getting back involved with the VFW gave me the purpose and direction and motivation for me to get out of bed everyday,” Plante added.

He not only cooks, but he also takes part in civic events, flag pole dedications, and helps families in funeral honors.

Last year, their honor guard was represented at 36 funerals and already 23 more this year.

“It is a great swell of pride both within our unit to offer those families that final respect,” said Plante.

Pride for his country and community, he said being a veteran and being a part of the VFW is that continued service to our nation, our families, and to those who came before us.

