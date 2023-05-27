UWSP baseball eliminated by UW-La Crosse after wild double header for College World Series berth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - UWSP baseball’s season has officially come to a close after a chaotic double-header against UW-La Crosse for a College World Series appearance.

After holding a whopping 19-2 lead in game two of the D3 Super Regional Finals, UWSP baseball collapsed by giving up 18 unanswered runs after the 8th inning. Down to their last strike in the top of the 9th, Bradley Comer sent a single through left to tie the game at one. On that same play, an error occurred at third base, bringing in Logan Matson to bring the Pointers back up by one. Three extra runs would ensue in the 9th, with UWSP scoring themselves a victory and a win-or-go home game three.

But after a seven run first by the Eagles, UW-La Crosse would regain their momentum and eventually fight off the Pointers with a 16-10 game three victory. Anthony Vivian and George Semen led the charge with each player having a multi-homer game.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.