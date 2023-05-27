News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
Breaking news
Man on lawn tractor struck and killed by train in Junction City
Crews responding to fire on Wausau's west side on May 26
Cause of Wausau apartment fire under investigation
Andrew Geisler, 27
Bond set at $100,000 for man charged with firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to the University of Miami's...
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for Isabella Williams (left), Michael Carmony (center),...
Amber Alert issued for 4 children from El Paso, Texas