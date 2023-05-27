First Alert Weather: Dry weather through the holiday weekend, fire danger risk continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be the first time since 2009 that the weather in Wausau and North Central Wisconsin has stayed dry for the entire Memorial Day weekend. No less, the issue of elevated fire danger due to the lack of rainfall in over a week persists right into next week. Temperatures will be rising into the 80s in the new week, with a few spots making a run toward 90 degrees. Showers and storms will be possible late in the week, but not widespread.

Wausau is running a deficit in rainfall for May, but still over 3" above average for the year to date. (WSAW)

Fantastic holiday weekend weather in the Wisconsin River Valley and the Badger State will be sticking around through Memorial Day. A few clouds Saturday night and cool with lows ranging from around 40 or upper 30s in the coldest locations, to the low to mid 40s in the majority of the region.

Partly cloudy and turning cool tonight with lows back into the 40s. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Sunday and comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Great weather to be out by the pool on Sunday. (WSAW)

A little bit warmer on Memorial Day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs close to 80 degrees. The fire danger will range from moderate to high into the early part of the new week.

A few clouds mixed with sun on Memorial Day with a warm afternoon. (WSAW)

Warming up on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s. It will be great weather for the home opener of the Wausau Woodchucks at Athletic Park on Tuesday evening, temps will go from the low 80s into the mid to upper 70s during the game. Wednesday could be the warmest day of the upcoming week with a partly cloudy sky and highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. There is a small chance of an isolated storm Wednesday afternoon. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the mid 80s. A similar story for Friday with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 80s. More clouds than sun next Saturday with scattered showers or storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Warmer than average highs on tap for the days ahead. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or storms on Thursday. (WSAW)

A chance of showers or storms on Friday. (WSAW)

Scattered showers or storms possible next Saturday. (WSAW)

Above average temps on the way to start off June. (WSAW)

