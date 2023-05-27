Bucks hire Adrian Griffin as franchise’s next head coach

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a nine-year NBA career from 1999-2008, Griffin has since bounced around as an assistant coach for five different teams, including the Bucks between 2008-2010. Griffin spent the last five season with the Raptors, winning a championship in 2019.

Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer after five-year run as the Bucks head coach, including a championship title in 2021.

