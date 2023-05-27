News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks hire Adrian Griffin as franchise’s next head coach

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA...
Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game while leading the team after head coach Nick Nurse stepped down for a the night to let Griffin coach against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks have hired former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a nine-year NBA career from 1999-2008, Griffin has since bounced around as an assistant coach for five different teams, including the Bucks between 2008-2010. Griffin spent the last five season with the Raptors, winning a championship in 2019.

Griffin replaces Mike Budenholzer after five-year run as the Bucks head coach, including a championship title in 2021.

