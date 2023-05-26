UWSP baseball bested by UW-La Crosse in game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point baseball team let a lead slip away late as they lost 10-7 to UW-La Crosse in the first game of the best-of-three Super Regionals round.

The Pointers fell behind 5-0 through two innings when starting pitcher Casey Pickering gave up five runs. He would exit in the third inning with six earned runs allowed in two innings. The Pointers were able to fight their way back in the second inning. Jakob Boos drove in two runs on a triple, which was part of a four run second inning. In the fourth inning, Wausau native Payton Nelson hit a three-run home run to give the Pointers a 7-6 lead.

Both bullpens were putting up zeros until the eighth inning, when Mac Born tagged Mason Weckler for a two-run, pinch hit home run to give the Eagles the lead. The Pointers loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, but Bradley Comer popped out to end the inning. The Eagles scored two more insurance runs in the ninth inning to build a 10-7 lead.

The two teams will play again on Saturday at 11 am. If UWSP wins that game, game three will be played later in the afternoon at 2 pm with a trip to the College World Series on the line. If they lose any of the two games tomorrow, UW-La Crosse will advance to the College World Series.

