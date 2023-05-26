Two golfers qualify for U.S. Senior Open at qualifier in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The field for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point continues to shape. A field of 78 golfers battled for two spots in the field at a qualifier held at Stevens Point Country Club Friday. The two golfers qualifying were Mick Smith of Australia, shooting a field-best 72, and Hortonville, Wis. native Bradley Lanning, who finished the day with a 73.

“Short of me getting emotional right now, I really wanted this one,” said Lanning. “I’ve been to sectionals for the U.S. Open four times in my life and I’ve never qualified for the U.S. Open and I was hoping today was going to be my day.”

Lanning said he left some shots out on the course but was pleased with the way he struck the ball. He was also pleased with the course, as were many other golfers, saying Stevens Point Country Club played to perfection on Friday.

“Beautiful course. This golf course is incredible,” said Lanning. “I’d love to play it every day. It’s just a really neat golf course.”

Of the field of 78, more than 40 golfers hailed from Wisconsin, with many representing the central Wisconsin area. One of the local golfers included Kronenwetter native Kevin Schoppe. He said he jumped at the chance, knowing there would be a qualifying just a short drive away.

“It’s a big stage in central Wisconsin,” said Schappe. “The United States Golf Association came here and being of age and this close there was an opportunity to try and I had to try.”

While the day itself was a great opportunity for many, this qualifier served as an appetizer for the main course coming up in late June.

“I think it’s going to be, maybe, the biggest sporting event ever in central Wisconsin,” Gary D’Amato, senior writer for Killarney Golf Media. “The course looks fantastic. It’s going to be in perfect shape for these guys.”

“It’s fantastic for the area. It’s going to be a huge draw,” said Schappe. “All those people have to stay somewhere, have to eat somewhere, have to play somewhere, so it’s going to be fantastic for the entirety of north central Wisconsin.”

For a list of results from the qualifier, visit here. The 2023 U.S. Senior Open begins June 29 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

