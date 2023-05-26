News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Three accused of disorderly conduct, battery to law enforcement at Wisconsin Dells bar

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people from Illinois and one person from Iowa who were allegedly confrontational with employees at a Wisconsin Dells bar were arrested early Sunday morning, with several law enforcement officials being injured in the process.

Tug’s Kitchen employees asked Wisconsin Dells Police Department patrol officers to remove patrons around 1:25 a.m. Sunday who were allegedly being confrontational with the employees and refusing to leave, according to police. One person allegedly tried to climb over the bar to attack a bartender.

Officers tried to get the patrons to leave on their own before attempting to remove them. Police recalled that the group was resistive toward officers and attacked them, hurting a Wisconsin Dells officer and Columbia County deputy.

Law enforcement requested other agencies’ help to secure the area and arrest the three individuals.

A 28-year-old Bolingbrook resident and a 34-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, resident both faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer. A 27-year-old Chicago resident faces all of those charges, as well as an additional battery to a law enforcement officer charge.

The police department added that Dells/Delton EMS provided treatment to those who were arrested, as well as the two officials hurt. Seven officers in total were hurt attempting to arrest the trio.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family

Latest News

Warming up over the weekend with sunshine
First Alert Weather: Spectacular weather for Memorial Day Weekend
Diggers Hotline interview - 05.26.2023
Staying Safe on the Roads this Memorial Weekend - 05.26.2023
- 7 Things You Need to Know 05-26-23