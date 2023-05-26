News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City
Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on...
‘She had a big caring heart’: Bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months

Latest News

Crews responding to fire on Wausau's west side on May 26
Right now: Crews responding to fire in Wausau
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
Portage Co. man dies after lawnmower collides with train