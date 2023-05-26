News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Home Enhancement Show
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

No one injured in Rome house fire, cause under investigation

generic fire truck
generic fire truck(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured as a result of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Rome. Crews were called to a fire on the 200 block of E. Walden Way around 3 p.m.

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel arrived and determined everyone was out of the residence and in a safe location away from the fire.

The house was fully engulfed upon the arrival of emergency services. Fire services successfully contained and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rome Fire Department.

Rome Fire Department, Rome Police Department, and Lifestar Ambulance were assisted by multiple other agencies for this incident including, Adams Fire Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Saratoga EMS, Biron Fire Department and Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point Area Public School District
Stevens Point School District releases details about incident at Bannach Elementary
The Taylor County Veterans Benefits Specialist abruptly resigned Monday. She is now the third...
3rd employee of Taylor County Veterans Service Office quits within past 9 months
Train v Lawnmower in Junction City
1 injured in train vs lawnmower collision in Junction City
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Patron in Weston to donate portion of proceeds to crash victim’s family

Latest News

Breaking news
Man on lawn tractor struck and killed by train in Junction City
Diggers Hotline
Free services aims to protect homeowners from damaging underground utilities
David's Bridal store
David’s Bridal sets dates to close stores, eliminating 147 Wisconsin jobs
(MGN graphic)
Three accused of disorderly conduct, battery to law enforcement at Wisconsin Dells bar