No one injured in Rome house fire, cause under investigation

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured as a result of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Rome. Crews were called to a fire on the 200 block of E. Walden Way around 3 p.m.

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel arrived and determined everyone was out of the residence and in a safe location away from the fire.

The house was fully engulfed upon the arrival of emergency services. Fire services successfully contained and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Rome Fire Department.

Rome Fire Department, Rome Police Department, and Lifestar Ambulance were assisted by multiple other agencies for this incident including, Adams Fire Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Nekoosa Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, Big Flats Fire Department, Saratoga EMS, Biron Fire Department and Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.